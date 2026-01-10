Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 10 (ANI): Congress leader Vikrant Bhuria expressed deep anguish over the death of Angel Chakma, who was killed in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case.

Bhuria, chairman of the Adivasi Congress (All India Adivasi Congress), said he had arrived in Agartala to stand in solidarity with the Adivasi community.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress Bhawan here, he said the Adivasi community was saddened by the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Bhuria accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading hatred across the country and blamed Angel Chakma's death on this hatred.

"The BJP is spreading hatred in the country. It is pitting brother against brother. And it is because of this hatred that Angel is not with us today. The Northeast is an integral part of the country, yet its people are being treated as if they are outsiders," he said.

Bhuria said that a senior Congress leader had held detailed discussions on the issue and conveyed a clear message of support for the people of the Northeast and Angel's family. He stressed that strict action must be taken against those responsible.

Raising serious concerns about the investigation, he noted that the incident occurred on December 9, but an FIR was registered only on December 12, allegedly under mounting pressure.

Calling this a major lapse, Bhuria demanded, "That is why this case should be investigated by the CBI, so that the truth can be brought to light."

On December 30, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh arrested five people in connection with the killing of Angel Chakma, a native of Tripura, who was killed in Uttarakhand's capital.

SSP Singh mentioned that a preliminary investigation was conducted, during which additional sections were added to the case, including sections related to attempted murder.

Chakma, an MBA student, was attacked by a group of miscreants with knives and other blunt objects in Dehradun on December 9 and later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. (ANI)

