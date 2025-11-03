New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated Team India for winning their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title 2025, saying that Team India's remarkable performance, determination, and teamwork have brought immense pride to the nation.

India's years' dream of capturing the ICC Women's World Cup finally came to an end after two heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017 finals, as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical performance at the finals, which saw Shafali Sharma (87 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) delivering all-round performances that would stay imprinted in the minds' of millions and serve as a tale of inspiration for the cricketers of the future.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Women's Cricket Team for their outstanding victory in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. Your remarkable performance, determination, and teamwork have brought immense pride to the nation. This triumph is not just a sporting milestone; it's also a celebration to demonstrate women's power, resilience, and leadership that continues to inspire millions."

"The entire nation stands united in celebrating this glorious moment. You have not only won the World Cup but also won every Indian heart. I wish each one of you a bright, successful, and inspiring journey ahead!," he said.

Congress leader and leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also hailed Team India for a thrilling victory over South Africa.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "What a moment of pride! Our Women in Blue have made history and touched a billion hearts. Your courage, grit, and grace have brought glory to India and inspired countless young girls to dream fearlessly. You didn't just lift a trophy, you lifted a nation's spirit. Jai Hind!"

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor described Team India's victory as a wonderful day for Indian cricket and hailed the Women in Blue for this proud moment for the country.

In a post on X, He said, "Amazing scenes on TV tonight as India win the women's World Cup for the first time in our cricket history! What a wonderful day for Indian cricket -- and so much for the #WomenInBlue to be proud of on this inspiring day."

South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. A century partnership between Smriti Mandhana (45 in 58 balls, with eight fours) and Shafali Verma kick-started things for India, followed by another 62-run stand between Shafali (87 in 78 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Jemimah Rodrigues (24 in 37 balls, with a four). India was at a fine platform of 166/2. (ANI)

