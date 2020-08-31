New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Pranab Mukherjee Kapil Sibal, Kamal Nath, Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma and Salman Khurshid paid glowing tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee saying his demise has left a deep vacuum in public life.

Priyanka Gandhi said that Mukherjee's demise is an "irreparable loss" for the country and described him as a guardian to Congress family.

Also Read | COVID-19 Positive Student Appears For Diploma Exam Alone Wearing PPE Kit in Rajasthan.

"Pranab da was a capable leader who guided the Congress family as a guardian,"

Sibal said Mukherjee was "Bhisham Pitamah" of the Congress party.

Also Read | Kerala: Two Left Activists Murdered in Thiruvananthapuram, Ruling CPM Blames Congress For Twin Murders.

"Pranab Mukherjee contribution to the Congress party will be written in the golden letters of history. He was an encyclopedia in himself. Such people are rarely seen in politics. He was the Bhisham Pitamah of Congress party. Congress party could not take any decision without his consent," he said.

Ahmed Patel said Pranab Mukherjee was like an elder brother to him.

"I am devasted to hear about Pranab da's demise. He was like my elder brother. His demise has left a permanent vacuum in India's public life. He was an encyclopaedia of Indian politics," he said.

Azad said Mukherjee's work will be always remembered. "The country has lost a very great patriotic son," he said.

Kamal Nath said that Mukherjee had guided him from a young age. "In 1979, he inspired me to contest elections. I have learnt a lot from him."

Chidambaram said he had worked with Mukherjee for many years and worked with him very closely between 2004 and 2014.

"Pranab Mukherjee had a phenomenal memory, a very sharp insight into political and economic developments and a thorough understanding of the economy and matters connected therewith which concerned the ordinary people. With his passing away, not only the Congress but, the entire political spectrum of this country has lost a lifelong and a valiant soldier," he said.

Anand Sharma said Pranab Mukherjee died at a time when the country needed him most.

"We have some serious challenges. In times economic crisis and tension along the border with China, his intelligence and advice could greatly help the government and the country," Sharma said.

Khurshid said Mukherjee always encouraged him.

"If there was a true intellectual in the party who knew about the history of the party, then it was Pranab da."

Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone brain surgery for removal of a clot. He was 84. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)