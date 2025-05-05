Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Industry Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan, on Monday said the Congress government remains united under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and will complete its full term.

"All is well in the government. Minor differences of opinion are natural, but all ministers and MLAs stand like a rock with the Chief Minister," Chauhan said while answering questions asked on the social media posts by some leaders in the state.

Also Read | Leopard Sighting in Uttar Pradesh: Big Cat Attacks Man, Spotted Inside Remount Depot and Training Centre in Saharanpur; Rescue Operation Underway.

Chauhan briefed the media after the meeting of state cabinet.

The cabinet approved the allocation of land for the expansion of AIIMS Bilaspur, a key health infrastructure project. It also rolled back its previous decision to upgrade Sunni to a municipal council. The cabinet meeting will resume tomorrow for further discussions.

Also Read | Pune Horror: Teenager Rapes Minor Step-Sister in Public Toilet in Kondhwa, Incident Comes to Light After Victim Complains of Stomach Pain; Case Registered.

The cabinet decided to convert part-time Class IV workers as daily wagers, working in various departments, who have completed seven years of continuous service as of March 31, 2025.

The meeting, which was held on Monday, decided to shift the Wildlife Wing of the Forest Department from Shimla to the CPD KFW Project Office building in Dharamshala, Kangra district and the office of the CPD KFW Project will be relocated to the vacated premises of the Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Dharamshala.

The Cabinet approved the shifting of the district Jail from Mandi to the newly constructed building at Nerchowk. The existing District Jail premises in Mandi will be converted into an Open Jail for women inmates. To ensure its smooth functioning, the Cabinet gave approval to create and fill up requisite posts across various categories.

It okayed the Himachal Pradesh Online Filing and Processing of Court Cases Rules, 2025, under the Revenue Department. These rules will allow Revenue Courts to receive and process applications, appeals, revisions, reviews and other petitions online.

Additionally, the Cabinet authorized the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog to determine the examination fees for recruitment tests conducted by the Aayog.

It further decided to prepare development plans for the Shri Chintpurni Special Area in Una district, Sarahan Special Area in Shimla district and Bhota Planning Area in Hamirpur district, aiming to regulate unplanned growth of rural settlements and unchecked commercial development along the National Highway.

The Cabinet approved new guidelines related to the requisition of vacancies, the selection process and the issuance of appointment offers across various government departments, where the stage of requisition is over. It was also decided to constitute a Cabinet Sub Committee to look into these aspects for future appointments.

It also sanctioned the allotment of 350 new stage carriage routes across the state as well as new extra routes based on local demand for the operation of 18-seater tempo travellers by private operators to enhance public transport services and improve connectivity.

The Cabinet approved the filling of 81 posts of Medical Officers, including 68 posts of Casualty Medical Officers and 13 posts in various other categories. This decision aims to strengthen emergency services, trauma centres, casualty units, blood banks and tertiary cancer care facilities in government medical colleges and institutions.

It also sanctioned the recruitment of 18 FACT and FACT Plus qualified professionals in the Department of Forensic Services to enhance forensic capabilities.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the filling of 11 posts of Subject Matter Specialists in various Krishi Vigyan Kendras to support agricultural extension services.

The Cabinet approved the construction of a commercial complex comprising two high-rise buildings of 14 and 17 storeys at Mohal Chotta Shimla, Dehat Shimla. The project aims to address the city's growing administrative and commercial needs by offering world-class infrastructure with modern amenities, ample parking and an efficient design layout.

It designated the Jal Shakti Vibhag as the service provider on behalf of Panchayats for the execution and maintenance of drinking water supply schemes under the 15th Finance Commission.

The Cabinet approved the transfer of 21-09 bighas of land at Mauja Changar Palasiyan in favour of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, for the expansion of AIIMS Bilaspur under Phase-II and Phase-III, free of cost.

It also sanctioned the transfer of 52-17-00 bighas of land at Revenue Estate Sarol in Chamba district to the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India, for the functioning of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.

It approved the withdrawal of the earlier notification regarding the upgradation of Nagar Panchayat Sunni to a Municipal Council in Shimla district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)