New Delhi, May 30: Congress MP from Maharashtra Balu Dhanorkar passed away at a private hospital in Delhi on Tuesday. Dhanorkar represented Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra.

According to Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe, Dhanorkar (48) was having some kidney-related problems following which he was admitted to the Medanta Hospital, where he took his last breath on Tuesday early morning. Following Dhanorkar's demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences. Balu Dhanorkar Dies: Congress MP From Chandrapur Passes Away at 48.

PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Congress MP Balu Dhanorkar

Saddened by the passing away of Lok Sabha MP from Chandrapur, Shri Balubhau Narayanrao Dhanorkar Ji. He will be remembered for his contribution to public service and empowering the poor. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2023

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Saddened by the passing away of Lok Sabha MP from Chandrapur, Balubhau Narayanrao Dhanorkar Ji. He will be remembered for his contribution to public service and empowering the poor. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti." Balu Dhanorkar Dies: Congress' Lone MP From Maharashtra Passes Away at Hospital in Delhi.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also expressed his condolences. "Saddened by the demise of Balubhau Dhanorkar, MP from Chandrapur, Maharashtra."

"Keeping a deep connection with the public, he dedicated himself to reaching out and fulfilling the common man's hopes. His death is an irreparable loss to all of us. My condolences to the bereaved families. Om Shanti!," tweeted Birla. The final rites of Dhanorkar are expected to be performed at his native village Varora.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)