New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Congress leader and Member of Parliament, Hibi Eden, has given notice of an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on Friday to discuss the recent alleged attack on two Catholic priests, a catechist, and two nuns by around 70 Bajrang Dal members in Jaleswar, Odisha.

MP Eden addressed his letter to the Secretary General of Lok Sabha and wrote, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House... To discuss the recent brazen attack on two Catholic priests, a catechist, and two nuns by around 70 Bajrang Dal members in Jaleswar, Odisha."

Also Read | Does Mukesh Ambani Pay Zero Tax Because He Doesn’t Take Salary? Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim About Reliance Industries Chairman.

The Congress leader alleged that the attackers falsely accused the church members of religious conversion and assaulted them. He called the incident 'communal abuse' and wrote, "The attackers falsely accused them of religious conversions and subjected them to physical assault and communal abuse. Given the gravity of the incident and its implications for communal harmony, I request the House to adjourn its business to discuss this matter."

Eden highlighted the key points for discussion in his letter which included condemnation of the violent attack and assurance of justice to the victims, measures to ensure the safety and security of minority communities and religious personnel, and action against the perpetrators and accountability for the attack.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Hearing: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Seeking Restoration of J&K Statehood Today.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given notice of an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, seeking urgent discussion on the arrests of individuals who were allegedly detained at Lodhi Colony Police Station, South District of New Delhi, merely for speaking in Bengali.

In his notice, Tagore alleges that the official police report referred to Bangla as "Bangladeshi language", instead of recognising it as Bangla, a constitutionally recognised language under the Eighth Schedule in the Indian Constitution.

Tagore further added that "this misrepresentation is not only factually incorrect but also deeply offensive, amounting to an attack on the cultural identity and dignity of Bengali speaking citizens. It fosters division and discrimination."

The MP claimed that this incident reflects a broader pattern of harassment, vilification, and unlawful detention faced by Bengali-speaking Indians, which constitutes a clear violation of Article 343 and the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Additionally, Tagore emphasised that there is no language called "Bangladeshi" and urged the House to take up this matter immediately for discussion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)