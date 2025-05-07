Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Congress MP Imran Masood on Wednesday lauded the Indian security forces for their decisive action of the Indian Army in "Operation Sindoor."

He further urged the government to disclose details of the operation.

"Salute to Indian security forces, this was the kind of reply we expected...how many (terrorists) were killed and what all damages could they inflict, this also should be announced...then we will feel at peace...we had said several times, we are with govt and that they should give befitting reply...," he said.

Meanwhile, party general secretary KC Venugopal said that earlier today, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge convened an emergency informal meeting of senior leaders in the national capital to discuss the current security situation.

Venugopal shared a post on his official 'X' handle and informed about the development.

"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has convened an emergency informal meeting of senior leaders present in Delhi, at 3 PM today at 24 Akbar Road, to discuss the current security situation", Venugopal's post read.

Meanwhile, the Government of India has called an all-party meeting on Thursday.

"Govt has called an All Party leaders meeting at 11 am on 8th May, 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X.

The government had convened an all-party meeting after the Pahalgam terror attack, and the opposition parties had expressed their full support to the government for any action against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.

On Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces shared details about Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The information was shared in the media briefing consisting of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Col Sophiya Qureshi.

While speaking to the media, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who briefed the media along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Col Sofiya Quresh, said that 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met President Droupadi Murmu and briefed her on Operation Sindoor, in which the Indian Armed Forces launched precision strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Twenty-six people were killed in the April 22 terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The government had said that the perpetrators will face severe punishment. (ANI)

