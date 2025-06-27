New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday following remarks by its General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, who questioned the legitimacy of including the terms "socialist" and "secular" in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution.

Reacting to Hosabale's statement that these terms were "forcibly inserted" during the Emergency and should now be reconsidered, Tagore took to social media platform X to issue a strong rebuttal.

Tagore shared a picture with text stating, "RSS seeks the removal of terms 'socialist', 'secular' from Preamble of Constitution," accompanied by a hard-hitting poem.

The poem in his post accused the RSS of operating behind the scenes politically, undermining Constitutional values while projecting itself as a cultural organisation.

He wrote, "Who said they're cultural? They're the illicit architects of hate -- not heritage. Who said they're not political? They've been remote-controlling power from Nagpur shadows."

Tagore criticised RSS for accusing them of hypocrisy and alleging that they prioritise "Hindu Rashtra" over "Hindustan," while undermining the Constitution's principles of secularism and socialism.

"Who called them nationalist? They spit on the Constitution, but wave the flag for photo ops. Who said they serve all? They serve one idea: Hindu Rashtra, not Hindustan. They fear secularism, because equality kills their supremacy. They fear socialism, because justice shakes their throne of caste. They fear the Preamble, because it exposes their fraud."

He also the accused RSS of being a "Manuwadi syndicate" with a saffron facade: "This isn't a cultural group. This is a Manuwadi syndicate with a saffron mask. They didn't fight for freedom -- they fight to rewrite it."

Tagore vowed to protect the Constitution, declaring that it will remain intact "Not while we breathe. Not while India lives."

Meanwhile, Hosabale's was addressing a programme on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, jointly organised by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (under the Ministry of Culture), Ambedkar International Centre.

At programme, he emphasised that the Emergency wasn't just a misuse of power, but an attempt to crush civil liberties. Millions were imprisoned and freedom of the press was suppressed. He said that those who imposed the Emergency and trampled the Constitution and democracy have never apologised. If they cannot apologise personally, they should do so on behalf of their ancestors.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, also present at the event, highlighted the significant role of RSS and its ideology in resisting the Emergency. He credited the sacrifices of RSS-inspired workers for safeguarding democracy. He accused Indira Gandhi of imposing the Emergency to cling to power and altering the fundamental character of the Constitution.

Gadkari noted that there was intense pressure on the press, Parliament, and the judiciary, creating such an atmosphere of fear that people could not even speak up for their rights. Efforts were made at every level to suppress democratic voices, and it is essential for today's generation to know the truth of that period. (ANI)

