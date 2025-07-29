New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala moved a notice for Suspension of Business in the Upper House of the Parliament on Tuesday, demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar.

Writing to the Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha, Surjewala, stated, "I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for 29 July 2025."

The notice demanded a suspension of the Zero Hour, Question Hour and other business of the day, expressing concern over the SIR exercise in Bihar.

"That this House suspend Zero Hour and the relevant rules pertaining to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the concerns arising out of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar ahead of elections, as well as plans for a similar exercise in states such as West Bengal," Surjewala wrote.

"Such actions raise serious concerns about the exclusion of already precarious communities from the electoral rolls in the absence of adequate safeguards, transparency, and due process in their implementation," the notice read.

The Opposition has been flagging the issue in the Parliament. INDIA bloc MPs are set to stage a protest at the Makar Dwar of Parliament on Tuesday at 10:30 AM, ahead of the day's proceedings.

According to the sources, the government has agreed to the opposition's demand to take up the SIR matter in the Lok Sabha Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, signalling a possible floor debate.

Meanwhile, today the Upper House of the Parliament will hold a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

According to sources, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar will address the Rajya Sabha during the discussion, while Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will open the debate for the party.

On the other hand, the Lok Sabha will continue its discussion on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the Lok Sabha today, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to deliver his speech in the evening, according to a government source.

The source said that Home Minister Amit Shah will address the Lok Sabha between 12:00 to 1:00 pm on Tuesday. (ANI)

