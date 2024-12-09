Mumbai, December 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Bima Sakhi Yojana' in Panipat today, i.e. December 9. The initiative by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) aims to promote financial literacy and insurance awareness among women. The program is designed to empower women aged 18-70 who have passed at least Class 10 by offering them specialized training and financial support.

"This initiative of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is designed to empower women aged 18-70 years, who are Class X pass. They will receive specialised training and a stipend for the first three years to promote financial literacy and insurance awareness," said the official statement. Scroll down to know more about the LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana. PM Narendra Modi’s Four-Pillar Strategy Driving India’s Growth Story, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

What Is Bima Sakhi Yojana 2024?

Under the scheme, women will be trained to become LIC agents, known as 'Bima Sakhis'. They will also receive a stipend for the first three years of the program— INR 7,000 per month in the first year, INR 6,000 in the second year, and INR 5,000 in the third year. In addition, an extra incentive of INR 2,100 will be provided, with commission-based rewards available for meeting insurance targets.

Know All About the LIC Scheme To Be Launched by PM Narendra Modi

The objective of the Bima Sakhi Yojana is to provide job opportunities and financial assistance to rural women, enabling them to become financially independent and contribute to the economic development of their communities. The program will be initially launched in Haryana, with plans to expand to other states in the future. PM Narendra Modi To Take Part in Investment Summit in Rajasthan, Launch LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana in Haryana on December 9.

In the first phase, 35,000 women will be recruited as insurance agents, with 50,000 more expected to join in later stages. During the event, PM Modi will distribute appointment certificates to the first batch of prospective Bima Sakhis. The Bima Sakhi Yojana is a key step towards empowering rural women, enhancing their financial literacy, and providing them with sustainable livelihood opportunities through the insurance sector.

In addition to launching the Bima Sakhi Yojana, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the main campus of the Maharana Pratap Horticultural University in Karnal. The university, which will be developed at a cost of over INR 700 crore, aims to advance research in horticulture and promote crop diversification in India. PM Modi's visit also includes inaugurating the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 in Jaipur, where he will address the gathering on the theme 'Replete, Responsible, Ready'.

