New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Slamming Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's "tamasha" remark on claims of discovery of a 'Shivling' during the Gyanvapi mosque survey, Congress leader Pramod Krishnam on Monday said that some leaders in his party in their attempt to portray themselves as "more liberal" were making fun of the Hindu faith.

The Congress leader also termed it a "sin" stating that no leader from any party should be allowed to hurt religious sentiments.

Also Read | Congress To Announce Uttar Pradesh Chief Soon, Post Vacant After Party's Defeat in Assembly Elections.

Speaking to ANI, Krishnam said, "Shivling is a matter of our faith and cannot be derided. It is not a matter of politics for us. Be it SP leader Akhilesh Yadav or Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, 'Shivling' cannot be termed as 'Tamasha'. It is a matter of faith for crores of Hindus. Unfortunately, some leaders of our party in an attempt to show themselves as more liberal are making fun of 'Shivling'. It is a sin."

"Irrespective of how big the leader is from any party, he cannot be allowed to hurt religious sentiments. Be it a Minister or a Chief Minister, no leader can be bigger than Shivling. Such remarks hurt our religious sentiments," he added.

Also Read | Who Is Vinai Kumar Saxena? Know All About the New Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi.

Meanwhile, during the survey conducted by the court commissioner at the Hindu side claimed to have discovered a 'Shivling'. The claims triggered various political reactions with Akhilesh Yadav terming it as an attempt by the BJP to divert attention from issues like inflation and unemployment.

Meanwhile, the Varanasi district court on Monday completed the hearing of arguments in the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque case and reserved its decision until tomorrow. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)