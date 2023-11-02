New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday took pot-shots at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) citing unemployment data published by a private firm, CMIE.

Kharge said, "Amidst recession and inflation, Modi government has organized such an 'unemployment fair' which is forcing crores of youth to wander from door to door".

Taking to 'X', the Congress president wrote, "The unemployment rate in the country is beyond 10%. Amidst recession and inflation, the Modi government has organized such an 'unemployment fair' which is forcing crores of youth to wander from door to door".

"Narendra Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), the 'PR stunt' you do by distributing a few thousand 'Already Sanctioned' and 'Promotion' recruitment letters is like sprinkling salt on the hopes and wounds of those youth who have been waiting for jobs for years. The youth of SC, ST, OBC and EWS are suffering the brunt of your atrocities. Of the jobs lost during Covid, 90 lakh well-paying jobs have completely disappeared", he added.

Kharge also said, "The condition of rural India is dire. The demand for MNREGA has increased by 20%, which is clearly visible from the historic 10.8% unemployment rate. The government's PLFS data itself says that the unemployment rate among graduate youth is 13.4%. Now your false advertisements and new tricks to divert attention will no longer work. Be it the elections of 5 states or the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the youth of India will definitely take revenge on their culprits... Only the unemployed youth of the country will sound the trumpet of the countdown to BJP rule".

Earlier this week, Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the central government stating that the latter "made fun" of the public over the reported inflation in the country.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "The crying voice of the people, who have been burdened under the burden of BJP's inflation in the last nine and a half years, ... Every time on the issue of inflation, Modi government made fun of the public, teased like this - "Inflation is not visible", "I don't eat onions", "It is better than other countries".

"Why is onion expensive again? Now after defeating the BJP, the people of 5 states will tell its secret!" he added.

The Congress' attack is part of its campaign as five states go to the Polls beginning later this month. (ANI)

