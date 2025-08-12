New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday chaired a meeting of AICC general secretaries, state in-charges and heads of frontal organisations to discuss a nationwide campaign against alleged voter list manipulation and election fraud.

Other than Kharge, the meeting was attended by senior party leaders, including Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sachin Pilot, KC Venugopal, Kumari Selja and others.

Earlier in the day, workers of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) marched from the organisation's headquarters in Delhi to Jantar Mantar, protesting against the Election Commission over alleged voter list manipulation. The protest was in response to repeated allegations by Rahul Gandhi accusing the Commission of "vote chori" (vote theft).

Youth Congress activists also held a 'Halla Bol March' in the national capital, during which several protestors were detained by Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, following his "vote theft" claims on Election Commission of India, Rahul Gandhi accused ECI Election Commission of neglecting its duty, asserting that the Congress party is committed to protecting the Constitution and will continue to do.

He stated that ECI has failed to enforce the principle of "One Man, One Vote," which he described as the foundation of the Constitution.

"We are protecting the Constitution. One Man One Vote is the foundation of the Constitution. It is the duty of the Election Commission to enforce One Man, One Vote, but they have not done their duty. We are protecting the Constitution, and we will keep doing it..."

Earlier today, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge joined INDIA bloc members in a protest inside Parliament over the issue of Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls.

Several opposition MPs participated in the protest wearing white T-shirts with the slogan '124 Not Out' printed on them.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP P Sandosh Kumar said the opposition intends to intensify its campaign against the alleged voter list irregularities.

"INDIA parties' leaders are more energised and this has become an all-India campaign. We will intensify our fight against SIR. There is more unity among the coalition partners now. This will be a huge fight to save democracy..."

Prominent opposition leaders, including Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule and DMK MP Kanimozhi, were also seen holding onions during the protest.

On Monday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, and other INDIA bloc MPs were detained by the Delhi Police while marching from Parliament to the Election Commission office in protest against alleged irregularities in Bihar.

Rahul Gandhi reiterated that the Opposition's movement was not a political battle but a fight to protect the Constitution. (ANI)

