New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): The Congress party released its first list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections.

According to an official statement from Thursday, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Rajesh Ram will contest from the Kutumba Assembly seat, while Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan will fight from the Kadwa constituency.

Out of the total 48 candidates, 24 will be contested in the first phase of elections and 24 in the second phase. The party said that the remaining names will be announced in due course.

The list, approved by the Central Election Committee (CEC), includes Jayesh Mangal Singh from Bagaha, Amit Giri from Nautan, Abhishek Ranjan from Chanpatia, Wasi Ahmed from Bettiah, Amit Kumar Singh 'Tunna' from Riga, Dr. Chandan Yadav from Khagaria, and Ajeet Kumar Sharma from Bhagalpur.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), led by former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha, announced its second and final list of candidates for the state polls. The RLM, a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), will contest a total of six seats.

In its latest list, the party named former MLC Rameshwar Kumar Mahto from Bajpatti and Madan Chaudhary from Paru. Kushwaha said seat-sharing discussions within the NDA had been completed amicably, and no party had been sidelined.

In addition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its third list of candidates, fielding Satish Kumar Yadav against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav from the Raghopur constituency. The list also includes Nand Kishor Ram from Ramnagar, Vinay Bihari from Lauriya, Bina Devi from Kochadhaman, and Kumar Shailendra from Bihpur.

Bihar will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results scheduled to be announced on November 14. The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is October 17. (ANI)

