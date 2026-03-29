New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): The Congress on Sunday released the list of 284 candidates for the upcoming Assembly Elections in West Bengal.

The party has nominated Ranjan Chowdhury from Baharampur, Pradip Prasad from Bhabanipur while Mausam Noor who recently joined the Congress, will contest from Malatipur.

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The list also includes Madhap Rai from Darjeeling, Abdul Hannan from Sujapur, Susmita Biswas from Dum Dum, Gautam Bhattacharya from Diamond Harbour, Souvik Mukherjee from Asansol Dakshin and Prasenjit Puitandi from Asansol Uttar.

The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will be held in two phases. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

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As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covering 152 Assembly constituencies will begin with the issuance of the gazette notification on March 30. The last date for filing nominations for this phase is April 6, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 7. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until April 9. Polling for the first phase will be held on April 23.

For the second phase, which covers 142 Assembly constituencies, the gazette notification will be issued on April 2. The last date for filing nominations is April 9, and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 10. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until April 13. Voting for this phase is scheduled for April 29. (ANI)

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