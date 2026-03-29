Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 29 (ANI): The Telangana Legislative Assembly witnessed major upheavals during its budget session, resulting in the two-day suspension of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs and a separate disciplinary inquiry into another party member.

A ruling party Minister moved a formal motion citing deliberate attempts by the opposition (BRS) to halt the session. The Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, Gaddam Prasad Kumar, formally announced the suspension of the members for two days.

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In a separate incident, the Assembly officially adopted a motion to refer BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy to the House Committee on Ethics. This disciplinary measure was prompted by an incident involving his alleged "unethical behaviour" toward senior legislative member Kadiyam Srihari.Minister Sridhar Babu strongly condemned Reddy's actions on the floor of the House.

Concluding the vote, the Speaker stated, "The motion is adopted, and the matter is referred to the Committee on Ethics," cementing a formal inquiry into the MLA's conduct.

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BRS party staged a protest demanding the immediate dismissal of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy over allegations of corruption in Illegal mining.

Speaking to ANI, BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy termed the suspension illegal and unethical and said we are demanding the suspension or removal of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who is carrying out illegal crushing.

"In the Telangana Assembly, they have suspended all BRS members from the House for the next two days, which is illegal, unethical and wrong. We are demanding the suspension or removal of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who is carrying out illegal crushing. The government has issued notices. He could not even pay a rupee for that... They want to divert the issue, and people could observe it. We were not given even one minute on the mic to speak. So definitely, we are still demanding that you constitute a house committee and remove your minister for doing illegal crushing," he told ANI. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)