Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 12 (ANI): At a time when Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has suggested the need for a 'comprehensive population control policy', Assam BJP MLA Diganta Kalita said that the Congress party is responsible for population imbalance.

"The Congress party is responsible for population imbalance, because they were in power most of time and they didn't do anything for population control. On the other hand, they were using minority Muslims as their vote bank," the Assam BJP MLA told ANI.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Shocker: Woman Shot Dead in Clash Between UP Police, People of Bharatpur Village; Five Cops Injured.

Hitting out at the Congress party, the Assam BJP MLA said that India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence and during this period the Congress party has always used the minority people as their vote bank.

"The Congress didn't do anything for population control. In Assam, the Muslim population had dramatically increased during the Congress regime. The BJP-led government in Assam has introduced the two-child norm policy and it was implemented in the last Panchayat, Municipal Board elections. We also do politics, but we can't go so low. What politics happened during the Congress regime, we are now trying to finish that type of politics," Diganta Kalita said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Bus Carrying 27 Passengers From Bhiwandi Catches Fire in Pune, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

Criticizing Congress's activities on population control, the Assam BJP MLA said that they are always using minority people as vote bank politics. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)