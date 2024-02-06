New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): In reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Malook Nagar said that the Congress would be responsible for Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory.

"Congress is responsible for this. Such statements are coming because of the Congress," Nagar said speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: Minimum Temperature Dips to 7.2 Degrees Celsius in National Capital, Two Notches Below the Seasonal Average.

The BSP MP claimed that in Rajasthan, nine per cent of the Gurjar votes left the Congress as Sachin Pilot was not projected as the Chief Minister's face, which in turn led to the BJP's victory.

"In Rajasthan, the BJP won because Sachin Pilot was left betrayed and was not made the Chief Minister's face. Hence the nine per cent Gurjar vote left the Congress and the BJP won," Nagar said.

Also Read | ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal’s Personal Secretary: Enforcement Directorate Conducts Searches at Residence of Bibhav Kumar, Other AAP Leaders in Money Laundering Case (Watch Video).

Nagar also claimed that eight per cent Yadav votes left the Congress as Kamal Nath did not leave seats for Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, which in turn led to the BJP's victory.

"In Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath deceived Akhilesh Yadav. So eight per cent Yadav votes left. Hence BJP won there," he said.

Speaking about the INDIA bloc, the BSP MP said that the alliance is in turmoil as Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banejee and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar left it.

"In the so-called INDIA bloc, Nitish Kumar and Mamata Banerjee left in anger. It is facing problems with Akhilesh, in Maharashtra, in Punjab and Delhi with the AAP. There is no leadership in Congress; there is confusion. They want to create pressure even if they do not have the same stature as before. They should show humility," Nagar said.

The BSP MLA further said that had the Congress apologised to his party for breaking away their MLAs in four-five states and declared party chief Mayawati as the Prime Minister's candidate then the Prime Minister would not have made such a statement.

"If they had taken us along, apologised to us for breaking our MLAs off in the four-five states, and declared behenji (Mayawati) as the Prime Minister candidate (of the opposition bloc), then the Prime Minister would not have said this in Parliament today. The elections would have been fought on an equal footing," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday used his reply during the motion of thanks on the President's address to launch one of the strongest attacks on Congress as he also hit out at INDIA bloc over its "disturbed alignment" while expressing confidence that people will give BJP a renewed mandate of over 370 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls on the basis of the work done for all sections of society.

"Only 100-125 days remain to go...I don't go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400 and BJP will definitely get 370 seats...The third term will be about taking very big decisions," he said.

PM Modi's mentioning of 370 seats is his reference to the BJP-led government at the Centre scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution early in its second term in office. BJP leaders have been talked about it in election rallies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)