Shillong, Jun 8 (PTI) Congress MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh was on Thursday made the leader of opposition in the Meghalaya Assembly.

Another Congress legislator Saleng A Sangma was recognised as the opposition chief whip with effect from the forenoon of June 8, according to a notification issued by the state assembly secretariat.

Also Read | Haj 2023: Air India Express Operates India’s First All-Women Flight From Kozhikode to Jeddah.

"Ronnie V Lyndoh, a member of the Meghalaya assembly, has been recognised by the Speaker as the Leader of Opposition in the assembly with effect from forenoon of June 8," another notification said.

The Congress and the TMC with five MLAs each besides the Voice of the People's Party with four legislators are in the opposition in the 60-member House.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Secures Top Rank in Food Safety Index 2022-23 for Third Consecutive Year.

The assembly polls were held in 59 seats in February, and an election to one segment was conducted on May 10.

The ruling National People's Party won 26 seats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)