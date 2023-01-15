New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): In order to send a strong signal to rebels, the Congress on Sunday suspended its Maharashtra MLC Sudhir Thambe and initiated disciplinary action against him.

Reportedly, Thambe, a three-time Congress MLC from Nashik Division Graduates' seat, had withdrawn from the biennial legislative council elections and fielded his son Satyajeet Thambe as an independent candidate.

Taking the mutiny seriously, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge acted on the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee's report (MPCC).

A statement issued by Tariq Anwar, member-secretary of Disciplinary Action Committee of Congress, said. "With the approval of Congress President, the Disciplinary Action Committee had decided to place Dr. Sudhir Thambe, MLC Maharashtra under suspension, pending enquiry against him."

The council's elections for the graduates' and teachers' constituencies will take place on January 30, and the deadline for filing nominations was Thursday.

Thambe is the brother-in-law of former state Congress chief and former Maharashtra revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat. (ANI)

