New Delhi, September 21: Congress party on Monday said it will launch a nationwide agitation against the farm bills passed by Parliament and also initiate a campaign for collective two crore signatures of farmers and the poor against these proposed legislations.

At a press conference after a meeting of the party's senior leaders, K C Venugopal said the Congress will also launch a massive signature campaign in which it aims to collect two crore signatures from farmers and the poor people against farm bills.

A memorandum would be subsequently submitted to President, the Congress leader said. Another Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said a series of press conferences will also be organised against the farm bills across the country.

The state party chiefs and other senior leaders will take out marches in their respective states and submit the memorandum to the respective state governors, Surjewala said.

The Congress also accused Shiromani Akali Dal of indulging in double-speak and of being dishonest on the farm bills and asked why they have not left the ruling National Democratic Alliance. Congress and some other opposition parties have been protesting against the farm bills, alleging these would harm the interest of farmers and benefit corporates.

