Jaipur, Nov 9 (PTI) Rajasthan minister and Congress candidate from Baran's Anta assembly constituency Pramod Jain Bhaya on Thursday expressed confidence that his party will retain power due to the welfare schemes executed in the last five years.

Bhaya, the state mining minister, said the seven guarantees announced by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have received a positive response from the people.

“The public welfare schemes implemented by the Gehlot government have opened new dimensions of development. People's response to the schemes and programmes has been good, and I am confident that the party will win the assembly elections with a clear majority,” he said in Baran.

When asked about allegations of corruption against Congress leaders, the minister said that they were politically motivated allegations and they are levelled during every election.

“The public has also understood that there is no gap between Congress' words and actions, but there is a difference between BJP's words and actions. So we are not going to be distracted by their allegations. Nor is the public going to be disturbed,” he said.

Bhaya also dismissed remarks by former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, which she made during her visit to Baran on Wednesday, questioning the Congress on the development carried out in the state.

“Congress believes in doing development, while the BJP does politics over development,” he said.

