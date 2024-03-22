New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated the people of the state on the occasion of Bihar Day, noting that today again the time has come when Bihar has to secure democracy and play a favorable role in saving the Constitution, while Rahul Gandhi said the state has shown direction to the country for centuries.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Bihar is the birthplace of democracy. Hearty best wishes and congratulations to all the people of the state on Bihar Day. It was from Bihar that Gandhiji raised the voice of Indians against the British rule. Today again the time has come when Bihar has to secure democracy and play a favorable role in saving the Constitution".

Bihar Day (Bihar Diwas) is observed every year on March 22, marking the formation of the state of Bihar. It was on this day when the British carved out the state from Bengal in 1912 and is observed as a public holiday in Bihar.

Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X, "Bihar, rich in civilization and a rich history, has shown direction to the country by becoming the knowledge base of India for centuries. Best wishes to all the people of the state on Bihar Day".

Meanwhile, voting will be held in seven phases in Bihar. The first phase of polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1.

Earlier, Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav merged his party into Congress ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024. He is a former five-time MP from Bihar and the husband of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan. He is known for influencing the Seemanchal area of Bihar in terms of politics.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, consisting of BJP, JDU ( (Janata Dal-United), and LJP (Lok Janshakti Party), secured victory by taking the lead on 39 out of 40 seats. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal), INC (Indian National Congress), and RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party), only managed to secure one seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won 17 seats with a vote share of 24.1 per cent, JD(U) secured victory on 16 seats with a vote share of 22.3 per cent.

LJP had won 6 seats with a vote share of 8 per cent while INC had won only one seat with a vote share of 7.9 per cent.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases from April 19. Counting of votes on June 4. (ANI)

