Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 3 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu Police has arrested a man for allegedly killing his father over a prolonged property dispute. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Annur Police Station in Coimbatore District.

According to the police, the accused, Rajasekar, allegedly pushed his father, Viswanathan, during the course of an altercation on Sunday. He then picked up a nearby hollow block stone and struck him on the head. As a result, Viswanathan sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot, after which the accused fled from the scene.

Upon receiving information from the public, the police immediately rushed to the scene. Based on a formal complaint, a case was registered at the Annur Police Station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation began into this case.

The deceased's body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and following its completion, it was handed over to the relatives. Subsequently, the Annur Police arrested the accused, Rajasekar, and brought him to the station for interrogation.

During the investigation, police found that the deceased, Viswanathan, had been living in the Annur area. The dispute began about nine years ago in Bharathi Nagar, when the accused Rajasekar allegedly assaulted his father and injured his right eye during a family quarrel. After being treated at Coimbatore Government Hospital, Viswanathan did not return to Bharathi Nagar; instead, he moved in with his own father, Murugasamy, at Onnakarasampalayam.

In 2017, Viswanathan executed a settlement deed, in which he transferred ownership of the Bharathi Nagar house to Rajasekar. However, facing financial hardship and a lack of income, Viswanathan filed a petition in 2023 before the RDO Court at Goundampalayam to cancel the deed and reclaim the property. Following an enquiry, the RDO Court ordered that the house be returned to Viswanathan.

Aggrieved by this, Rajasekar filed an appeal before the Madras High Court in 2024. The High Court disposed of the matter by directing Rajasekar to pay his father a monthly maintenance of Rs 5,000. However, Rajasekar allegedly failed to comply with this order, police said.

Later, Viswanathan filed a further appeal, which was scheduled for a hearing next week. Upon receiving the court notice, Rajasekar allegedly confronted and threatened to kill his father if he continued the legal proceedings. Viswanathan reportedly informed his daughter, Jayamani, about this threat before the incident occurred.

Further investigation is currently in progress, police said. (ANI)

