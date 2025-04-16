Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Several Congress workers have been detained by the police in various states as they are holding nationwide agitation against the Central government after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a prosecution complaint against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

The Congress workers have been detained in Lucknow and Bengaluru by the police of the respective states.

Also Read | Child Lifting in Delhi: One-Day-Old Baby Stolen From Safdarjung Hospital Rescued; Woman Held.

Meanwhile, visuals of Congress workers protesting have arrived from Bhubaneshwar, Bhopal and other parts of the nation.

In Madhya Pradesh, Congress President Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari, along with Congress workers, held a foot march to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) state office while protesting against the ED chargesheet in the National Herald case (Bhopal)

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Youth Unzipped Pants and Flashes Private Parts at Homemaker, Assaults Seven for Questioning Him.

Telagana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud termed the ED and CBI "pocket agencies" of the BJP, alleging that 96 per cent of their cases are against opposition leaders.

"After the BJP came to power, 96% of ED and CBI cases have been filed against the opposition leaders. These are BJP's pocket agencies..." Goud stated.

Earlier today, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar lashed out at the ED over the charges against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others in the National Herald case and stated that it was a great injustice, further calling it a political vendetta.

Speaking to the media, the Deputy CM said, "Whatever the ED has submitted is not proper. It is a great injustice; in no way has the Gandhi family benefited from it. It is the property of the Congress party. They are the Head of the party; they were the presidents of the party...It is only a political vendetta."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Pilot stated that the ED complaint was an attempt to tarnish Sonia Gandhi's image.

He further stated that this complaint was the BJP government's targeted modus operandi, which aimed at demoralising and defaming opponents by misusing the agencies.

"The whole country knows that ED and CBI are political tools used by the government of India. Sonia Gandhi's life is in the public domain; this is an attempt to tarnish her image. Whatever facts are there, they will come out. I have full faith in the judiciary... This is the targeted modus operandi of the BJP government, aimed at demoralising and defaming the opponents by misusing the agencies. There is no give-and-take or anything in this entire episode," Pilot said, speaking to ANI.

Earlier, Congress workers protesting against the Central government and central agencies outside the party's office were detained by the police.

The Congress Party has launched a massive protest against the Central government and investigative agencies. The protest follows the ED filing a chargesheet against Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald.

Protests have been organised across the country, with several prominent leaders at the forefront. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)