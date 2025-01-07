New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday announced that the party's new headquarters located at 9A, Kotla Road here will be inaugurated on January 15.

Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi will inaugurate the new office -- Indira Gandhi Bhawan -- in the august presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the party said in a statement.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 25-Year-Old Woman Gets Life Imprisonment for Killing Husband With Minor Lover's Help in Bareilly.

The new state-of-the-art AICC headquarters, named after India's first woman prime minister Indira Gandhi, symbolises the Congress party's continuing mission to uphold the vision of its stalwarts, it said.

In a post in X, AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said, "It is time for us to move ahead with the times and embrace the new."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Sets Example by Not Using Taxpayer Money for Personal Festivities, RTI Discloses.

He said the inauguration would be done on January 15 at 10 am, in the esteemed presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi.

The construction of Indira Gandhi Bhawan was started during Sonia Gandhi's tenure as Congress chief.

Senior leaders, including Congress Working Committee members, CPP office bearers, AICC office bearers, PCC chiefs, MPs, former CMs and former Union ministers will be present on the occasion, Venugopal said.

"Situated at 9A, Kotla Road, New Delhi, the Indira Gandhi Bhawan is designed to meet the evolving needs of the party and its leaders, featuring modern facilities to support administrative, organisational, and strategic activities.

"This iconic building reflects the Congress party's forward-looking vision while paying homage to its extraordinary past, which has shaped the political and social fabric of India," he said.

This prestigious event will bring together a distinguished gathering of leaders from across the country, the party said.

About 400 top leaders have been invited to attend the ceremony, it added.

Sources said the party will not vacate its present 24, Akbar Road office, which has been its headquarters since 1978 after the Congress (I) was formed, and it will continue to house some of its cells.

The construction of the new AICC headquarters was delayed by several years owing to "paucity of funds" ever since the Congress lost its government at the Centre.

The sources added that the offices of administration, accounts and others will shift initially.

The various frontal organisations of the Congress - the Mahila Congress, Youth Congress and the NSUI, and the party's departments and cells are also likely to shift to the new premises.

The sources said that the 24, Akbar Road bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi was transformed into the AICC headquarters after the party's defeat in 1977 Lok Sabha polls.

The Akbar Road bungalow also once housed Sir Reginald Maxwell, who was member, Home, in Vieroy Lord Linlithgow's executive council, the sources said.

The BJP has also not vacated its old party headquarters at 11, Ashoka Road, even after shifting to its new headquarters at Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)