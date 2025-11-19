Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President, Y S Sharmila Reddy, today demanded that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu provide a written, legally binding assurance on a stamped affidavit detailing what concrete benefits the people of Andhra Pradesh will actually receive from the recently concluded CII Partnership Summit 2025, as per the official release.

Addressing the media at the Congress Party headquarters in Vijayawada, the APCC chief pointed out that the Government has claimed the vision of Chandrababu Naidu and the efforts of Nara Lokesh resulted in 613 MoUs worth INR 13.25 lakh crore, generating 16.31 lakh promised jobs. She noted that similar tall claims have been made repeatedly over the past 11 years by both the Chandrababu Naidu and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy administrations. But people have received little in return!

"Had the MoUs signed in previous Partnership Summits or Global Summits materialised, over 50 lakh jobs would have been created in Andhra Pradesh. But these grand announcements made by both the Chief Ministers never fructified," Y S Sharmila Reddy claimed.

She further highlighted that, in the past Summits organised by CBN, a total of 1761 MoUs were signed, with INR 19 lakh crore investment commitments and 30 lakh jobs were promised.

During the 2023 Global Summit, the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government announced INR 13 lakh crore investment and 20 lakh jobs from 360 MoUs.

"Not even 10% of these commitments have been realised", said the APCC chief. And further expressed concern that due to the unfulfilled promises, youth from Andhra Pradesh are migrating to other states or taking up low-paying gig jobs.

In conclusion, Y S Sharmila Reddy said, "Congress wants companies to genuinely come and jobs to be created. But we cannot allow people to be cheated repeatedly in the name of MoUs, investments, and job creation".

Stating that Congress no longer trusts the "inflated and repetitive" claims of the Chief Minister, Sharmila demanded that Chandrababu Naidu present, on bond paper, clear details of the tangible outcomes and benefits that will accrue to the people of Andhra Pradesh from the CII Partnership Summit 2025. (ANI)

