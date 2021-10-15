New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) General Secretary Hannan Mollah claimed that the death of a man whose corpse was found on Friday morning at the Sindhu border has nothing to do with Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), adding a conspiracy to defame the morcha has been going on from last 10 months.

He alleged that some people have set up a camp outside the SKM's camp and they have been creating issues in that area for some time now.

"Conspiracies to defame the SKM have been going on for last 10 months... SKM has no relation with this death case. Outside our camp, a camp has been set up by some people who have no connection with us. Every day they are creating some ruckus in that area. In their camp something happened with which SKM has no relations at all," said Hannan Mollah.

He also said that the police should conduct a proper investigation to find out who is responsible for this death.

"Police should conduct a proper enquiry to find out what happened there, who is responsible and why it happened? Law should take its own course," he added.

SKM also released a press note, claiming that the morcha has no connection either with the deceased or with the accused.

"Samyukt Kisan Morcha condemns this gruesome killing and wants to make it clear that both the parties to this incident, the Nihang group (accused) and the deceased person, have no relation with Samyukt Kisan Morcha," said the statement.

Earlier, on Friday morning, Deputy Superintendent of Police Hansraj said, "At about 5 am today, Kundli police station received information about a body of a man hanged near a stage where the farmers have been protesting at the Singhu border."

"A police inspector reached the site with a team and found that the man's body only had his undergarment on and his hands and legs were chopped off. He was hanged to a police barricade. People present there were questioned but nothing was revealed about who is responsible for this. The probe is on," he added. (ANI)

