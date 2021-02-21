New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): During the interrogation of three persons who have been arrested in connection with the killing of the Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh, it was revealed that the conspiracy was hatched in Canada, Delhi police said on Sunday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Gurvinder Pal, Sukhwinder Singh and Saurabh Verma. They were arrested from Sarai Kale Khan area of the national capital. They all are residents of Faridkot and members of the Lawrence Vishnoi Gang, police said.

Addressing a press conference here on the case of the killing of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh in Faridkot, Punjab, Manishi Chandra, DCP Special Cell said, "Counter Intelligence Unit of Special Cell arrested three persons from Sarai Kale Khan area. During interrogation, it was revealed that Gurlal's death was conspired in Canada by Goldie Brar, who is a history-sheeter. He hatched the consipracy of the murder with a person named Lawrence Vishnoi, who is presently in Ajmer prison."

Chandra said that Gurvinder Pal, an arrested accused, is the brother-in-law of Goldie Brar.

"A person named Gurlal Brar, who is cousin brother of Goldie Brar was killed last year in a gang war. In that retaliation, Gurlal Singh was killed after a conspiracy. Goldie Brar instructed Gurvinder to kill Gurlal Singh on February 9," he said.

"The Youth Congress leader wrote on Facebook on February 5 that he was planning to travel to Delhi join farmers' protest against the three agricultural laws on the call of Congress party. As per the instructions from Goldie Brar, Gurvinder, accompanied by two shooters, closely followed Gurlal Singh when he was travelling to the Singhu Border on February 9," he added.

However, the task could not be completed because of the size of the protesting crowd that was present, the police officer said adding that the trio left the trail since they found it difficult to dodge the security arrangements made by Delhi Police at the protest sites.

Sukhvinder and Sourav started monitoring Gurlal Singh's movements in Faridkot following the instructions from Goldie Brar, the DCP said.

"On February 18, Gurlal Singh was shot down near his residence. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died during the treatment," DCP added.

Punjab police has been informed of the arrests. Further efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the remaining accused and further investigation is in progress, the Delhi Police said. (ANI)

