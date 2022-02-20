Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) A 30-year-old Delhi Police constable died after allegedly falling off the terrace of his house in a village here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place when Anuj Kumar was talking on his phone at home in Kutbi village before leaving for his marriage ceremony in Loni, Ghaziabad, they said.

Also Read | Punjab: Five People Charged for Gang Rape, Extortion.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

Meanwhile, two bodies were found in separate places on the railway tracks at Khatoli in the district, police officials said.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Congress Will Form Govt with a Two-Thirds Majority, Says CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

One of the victims was identified as Ramesh Chand Saini. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)