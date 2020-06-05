India News | Constable Rapes Woman in Odisha

Baripada (Odisha), Jun 5 (PTI) A physically challenged woman has been allegedly raped by a constable in Mayurbhanj district, police said.

The crime took place on Thursday night when the 19- year-old woman was alone at her residence.

While her mother had gone to her parents house at Jashipur, her father, also a police constable, was on COVID-19 duty at Baripada.

The police has registered a case under section 376 and 511 of IPC against the constable.

Mayurbhanj Superintendent of Police Smit Parmar has ordered suspension of the constable from his service.

The medical examination of both the accused and the victim was conducted at a government hospital, the police said.

