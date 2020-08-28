Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): A police constable, who allegedly misbehaved with people in an inebriated state at Colonelganj Police Station, has been suspended, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kanpur West Anil Kumar said on Thursday.

The action came after a video of the incident went viral on the internet.

Kumar informed that the constable was suspended based on the report by the Colonelganj Police Station in-charge.

"We received a complaint about a constable who misbehaved in an inebriated state at Colonelganj Police Station. Station in-charge submitted a report based on which Constable was suspended," he told ANI.

He also informed that the medical examination of the constable is being conducted.

In the video, the constable was seen having an argument with a man at the police station alleging that the latter had stolen his debit card and Rs 10,000. (ANI)

