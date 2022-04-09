Etah (UP), Apr 9 (PTI) A police constable, guarding the treasury at the district collectorate here, shot himself with his service rifle on Saturday.

"Constable Ankit (25), who was on guard duty of the treasury at the district collectorate, shot himself using his service rifle. He sustained injury on his right hand. He has been taken to Agra for better medical care," Senior Superintendent of Police Uday Shankar Singh said.

The reason behind the action is not yet clear, he said.

