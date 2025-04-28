Basti (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) AICC general secretary and Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Avinash Pande on Monday alleged the entire nation felt a threat to the Constitution, which is being "insulted" and opposition voices are being "crushed".

Addressing his party's 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally here, Pande said the rally was part of a nationwide movement following the passage of the 'Nyay prastav' in Ahmedabad on April 9.

"Today, the entire nation senses a threat to the Constitution. The Constitution is being insulted and opposition voices are being crushed," he said.

Pande alleged that the BJP's ideological organisation RSS had "never respected" the Constitution and added that they have taken the pledge to thwart the "move to change the Constitution".

Criticising the Uttar Pradesh government's "bulldozer actions", he said, "Despite high court orders that no religious or caste-based demolition action can happen without legal proceedings, the government is bypassing the Constitution to target people arbitrarily."

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai launched a scathing attack on the Yogi Adityanath government, accusing it of "trampling" constitutional values.

"The worst violation of the Constitution is happening here in Uttar Pradesh. Fake encounters, police firing at innocents, and bulldozing homes of government critics have become routine," he alleged.

Rai also cited several incidents, claiming, "In Azamgarh, a Dalit man died in police custody but no action has been taken. In Kasganj, a BJP leader was allegedly involved in the gang-rape of a girl. In the prime minister's parliamentary constituency, a girl was gang-raped by 23 people, but the police distorted the case."

He further alleged that just days ago in Varanasi, a BJP leader shot a youth inside a school.

Declaring that the Congress will protect the Constitution at all costs, Rai said, "Forget about amending the Constitution; we won't let you even touch it."

He said that if the Congress comes to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, "every inch and every brick of illegally demolished properties will be accounted for."

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rai said, "When tourists are attacked by terrorists, the PM returns from abroad only to campaign in Bihar instead of visiting Kashmir or consoling the bereaved families."

