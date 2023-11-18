Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 18 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced on Saturday that the Constitution will soon be published in the Meetei-Mayek script and called it a "historic move".

Taking to the microblogging site 'X' Biren said, "In a historic moment, the Constitution of India will be published in Meetei Mayek script. This landmark achievement not only promotes the Manipuri script but also gives the speakers of Manipuri language or Meiteilon, a door to the Indian Constitution."

Singh also expressed his elation, stating that the Law and Legislative Affairs Department, Government of Manipur, is set to publish a diglot edition (English-Manipuri) of the Constitution of India, including the Manipuri Meetei Mayek Script.

"The Constitution, as the supreme law of the country, delineates fundamental rights, directive principles, and fundamental duties of citizens while also codifying the political structure, procedures, power, and functions of government institutions. Notably, it holds the distinction of being the world's longest written constitution," read the Chief Minister message shared by Biren Singh.

"Despite 73 years since the Constitution came into effect, many of its tenets have remained beyond the reach of the common man due to its non-availability in local languages. The publication, which includes amendments up to the 105th Amendment, is a significant and special undertaking, particularly in the Meetei Mayek script. Chief Minister N Biren Singh believes that this edition will become an invaluable asset for the entire state, marking an essential milestone in the history of Manipur," Read the message further.

At last, Biren Singh also conveyed his best wishes for the grand success of the publication. (ANI)

