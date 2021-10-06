New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Aimed at curbing pollution, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday issued an order making it mandatory to dispose construction and demolition waste generated at sites of construction or renovation of buildings at a designated waste processing plant only.

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said earlier 68 designated points were earmarked in the city for depositing C&D waste.

But, according to this new executive order, the owners or builders undertaking work related to construction or renovation at sites will have to dispose construction and demolition waste only at Shastri Park C&D waste processing plant, he said.

And, owners or builders will have to ferry the waste to the processing plant at their own cost, the mayor said.

According to the arrangements so far, designated points for depositing C&D waste are located on main raids so that EDMC trucks could carry them for disposal, he added.

The EDMC in a statement on Wednesday said the decision has been taken with a view to curb pollution level.

An order has been issued by the municipal commissioner, whereby construction and demolition waste generated at a building construction or renovation site, will have to disposed at Shastri Park C &D waste processing plant only, it said.

Violation of this order will invite "appropriate action", and "building plan may also be cancelled," the statement said.

Dust generated from construction and demolition sites is one of the major causes of air pollution.

To combat air pollution in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday had announced a 10-point "winter action plan" that focuses on dust control, using the Pusa bio-decomposer, installing smog towers and checking waste burning and vehicular emissions.

Currently, air pollution is under control in Delhi but it will start rising with stubble burning in the neighbouring states in winters, he said.

Meanwhile, in another civic development, a road in Aya Nagar ward of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation was on Wednesday named after Chaudhary Jagat Singh by the SDMC in an event.

Union Minister of State for Power Krishan Pal Singh Gurjar, South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri and South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan were present on the occasion.

Mayor Suryan said the SDMC is "naming roads, parks, prominent places, etc. coming under its jurisdiction after eminent and noted personalities, so that people could know their contribution to society".

