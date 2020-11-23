Noida (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) A Delhi-based director of a construction firm has been arrested by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police in connection with a case of fraud, officials said on Monday.

Roshan Prakash, who lives in Delhi's Rohini area, was arrested by the Crime Branch of the police from Newtech La Palacia society in Greater Noida (West) Sunday evening, the officials said.

“Roshan Prakash is the director of Vyom Infrastructure and Projects Private Limited. His company is accused of cheating multiple people to whom it had sold flats and made Rs 1.42 crore by means of fraud,” a police spokesperson said.

The director was arrested after an FIR was lodged against him at Noida's Sector 49 Police Station on Sunday, the spokesperson said.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 467 (forgery), among others, police added.

