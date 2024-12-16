Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, P Narayana, has announced that the construction of the state's capital city, Amaravathi, will be completed within the next three years. This ambitious project aims to transform Amaravathi into one of the top five metropolitan cities globally.

The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has cleared projects worth Rs 24,276 crores, including the construction of trunk roads, layouts, and iconic buildings. The Assembly building, spanning 103 acres, will feature a 250-meter-tall structure, offering a panoramic view of the city. Other notable projects include an eight-storied High Court, a 47-storied General Administrative Department building, and five additional towers.

CRDA meeting was held with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday and he cleared the construction of trunk roads, layouts and iconic buildings with Rs 24,276 cr. P Narayana made it clear that all these constructions will be completed in the coming three years, said a press statement.

Briefing media persons on the decisions taken at the CRDA meeting, the MAUD Minister said till now works worth Rs 45,249.24 cr have been cleared by the CRDA. The Assembly building will be built in an extent of 103 acres with a height of 250 meters spreading to 11.22 lakh square meters. Except when the Assembly is in session, the people will be allowed to have a glimpse of the entire capital of Amaravathi from the top of this Assembly complex, he said.

The eight-storied High Court will be constructed spreading over 20.32 lakh square feet in an extent of 42 acres with Rs 1048 cr while the 47-storied General Administrative Department (GAD) building will be built with 17.03 square feet, Narayana revealed. This apart, five other towers will be constructed spreading over 68.88 lakh square feet with a total cost of Rs 4,688 cr, the Minister said.

As part of providing basic amenities, four highways and other roads with an extent of 579.5 km long will be constructed with Rs 9,699 cr, while Rs 7,794 cr will be spent for trunk roads and for STP works Rs 318 cr will be spent thus the Monday's CRDA meeting cleared works worth a total of Rs 24,276 cr, Narayana observed. The Minister said the process of calling for tenders for these works will begin by next Monday and the process, in all likelihood will be completed by the end of this month.

"If anything is left the tender process will be completed by the end of January for those works," the Minister noted. Narayana made it clear that all these works will be completed in the coming three years at any cost to transform Amaravathi into one of the best five metros in the world.

Stating that some leaders who held some posts in the previous government are resorting to slinging mud on the State Government, Narayana asked them to examine the SOR at least once. As the previous government only destroyed Amaravathi the construction cost of these works has gone up steeply, the Minister stated.

The MAUD Minister also clarified that all the necessary works will be taken up in all the 29 villages where land-pooling has been taken up and also made it clear that justice will be done to the farmers in the capital region.

Narayana also said that the State Government will go ahead with the capital construction works after ensuring that there are no legal or technical issues. (ANI)

