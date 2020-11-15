Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Encephalitis deaths will soon be eliminated due to construction of toilets, said Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath.

"In Eastern Uttar Pradesh, we spearheaded many initiatives for the welfare of people. From 1977-2017, at least 50,000 children died due to encephalitis in East UP. Every year, 500-1500 cases of deaths were reported. Now when toilets have been built, 21 deaths took place this year and we'll make sure that these too don't happen. The government has prepared plans on hte principle that everyone has a right to live," Adityanath said at a function organised to lay the foundation stone and inauguration of government schemes in Gorakhpur.

Also Read | Diwali 2020: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Celebrates Deepavali with Jawans at Gadchiroli PS.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that no section of society should be deprived of getting benefits of government schemes.

"Any section of the society should not be left out and deprived of the benefits of the government's schemes. We work on the motive of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. People are getting benefits from government schemes," he said.

Also Read | Firecrackers Heard Across Delhi and Neighbouring Areas on Diwali Night Despite Ban, Watch Video.

He further said that the poor should be integrated with the government schemes and that the real Diwali is to deliver them the benefits of the schemes.

"The real Diwali is to deliver the needy the benefits they deserve. I feel that in Diwali when the youth, poor or children connect with our initiatives then real Diwali is celebrated. It is imperative that the poor receive the benefits of the government schemes," he said.

"The festivals are not those which are celebrated on a personal level but they are about connecting with the poor and including them in the celebrations," he added.

He further talked of the two resolutions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi --first winning the war against coronavirus and secondly paying tribute to the security personnel while celebrating Diwali this year.

"Prime Minister Modi has given us two resolutions. One, winning against coronavirus. Second, while lighting Diwali lamp we should think of the security personnel on the borders and those who maintain internal law and order," he said.

Adityanath further said: "We should all strive to make Aatmanirbhar Bharat. There should be an emphasis on making local products. People should buy local products."

The UP CM further said that the executive will implement the judiciary's decision to construct a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"Yesterday, Ayodhya celebrated a unique Diwali. In Ayodhya, a grand Ram temple is going to be built. The country's judiciary gave a decision in this regard which our executive is going to implement," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)