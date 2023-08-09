Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) The driver and the conductor of a container truck were charred to death after their vehicle came in contact with a high-tension wire and caught fire in the Muradnagar area of this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Wednesday.

The truck was on its way from Gujarat's Ahmedabad to deliver cooling appliances to a company near the Sainthali village close to the Delhi-Meerut Road, they added.

The driver was identified as 44-year-old Lakhshman Singh while the conductor's identity is not yet known, the officials said.

The truck came in contact with a high-tension wire, setting ablaze the cooling appliances inside, officials of the fire department said.

The two men were retrieved from the charred truck and taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared them dead, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they added.

Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said four water tenders were called in to douse the flames upon receiving information about the fire at 11.35 am.

"The police have informed the family members of the driver. The matter is being looked into," Pal added.

