New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): A 21-year-old contractual cook of the Indian Army, named, Aas Mohammad was arrested by the Delhi police, North District over charges of stalking and harassing a 17-year-old girl.

A complaint was received by the cyber cell of Delhi police, North district from a 17-year-old girl. According to the girl, she was harassed and defamed by a man who pretended to be an Army personnel.

According to DCP North, Sagar Singh Kohli, the victim had befriended the accused through TikTok and exchanged numbers. They met a few times at GTB Nagar, New Delhi. When their friendship was exposed to the complainant's mother, she inquired about the accused and found out his real name was Aas Mohammad and not Ashu Rana which was fake. After that, the complainant stopped talking to the accused because he faked his identity.

However, the accused started harassing the victim and defaming the complainant by creating fake social media accounts on Instagram in the name of the victim.

The accused Aas Mohammad contacted the victim's friends and teachers through these fake social media and tried to extort money from them and when he failed to do so, he abused them and posted offensive messages with the complainant's photograph on social media to defame her.

A case was registered in Cyber North, Police station under sections 419, 500, 354-D, 509 Of Indian Penal Code and 12 POCSO And IT act.

After further investigation, a team was constituted and accused Aas Mohammad was apprehended on Saturday. One mobile phone and two SIM cards were recovered from him.

The accused is a 12th pass and is serving as a cook on a contract basis in the Indian Army at Kalina Cantt, Mumbai. (ANI)

