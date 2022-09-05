Noida, Sep 5 (PTI) The family of jailed Shrikant Tyagi has sought additional police protection for him during court hearings citing risk to the politician's life, his lawyer said on Monday.

Advocate Sushil Bhati, who is representing Tyagi, said his family had recently urged the local Gautam Buddh Nagar court for increased security to him.

"The court had granted permission for increased security to Tyagi. The details of additional security would be decided as per jail rules," Bhati told PTI.

Tyagi had claimed to be a BJP functionary, while the party has denied any links with him.

Tyagi, 34, was booked under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act after he was arrested on August 9 from Meerut by the Noida police.

Besides the Gangster's Act, he was also booked for assaulting a woman on August 5 in his housing society and in a cheating case for using stickers and a state government symbol on his cars issued only to state assembly members.

Earlier on September 2, the local court had rejected his bail application in the Gangsters Act case.

Advocate Bhati said they have moved a bail plea in the Allahabad High Court but hearing date in it is yet to be decided.

