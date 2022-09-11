Bhubaneswar, Sep 11 (PTI) Thousands of contractual employees working in different Odisha government departments on Sunday staged a massive demonstration here demanding total abolition of the contractual appointment system in the state administration.

The members of the Odisha Government Contractual Employees Association (OGCEA) including teachers, police, assistants and other Class-III posts from across the state assembled at the Mahatma Gandhi Marg here amid heavy rain and demanded uniform service rules for all categories of employees and abolition of the contractual appointment in the government.

"We have been taken for granted by the government which appointed us on contractual basis on the plea to strengthen the financial condition of the state which was hit by a resource crunch", said Association president Bijay Kumar Malla.

He said the government appoints contractual employees after clearing the competitive examinations. They are recruited as contractual government employees for a period of six years drawing a paltry salary despite their high educational qualification, the association said.

"It is sheer discrimination by the government. While the regular employees get good salary, we are given a paltry salary. Are the regular employees purchasing petrol at higher price than us or are they pay more while getting their rations," asked Anita Behera, a woman contractual employee.

She alleged that the six years of contractual service is not added to the original service period for which the promotion is delayed by six years. The contractual employees are also not getting DA, HRA and other benefits.

"We have a genuine demand of equal pay for equal work as the contractual employees also perform the same duty as the regular staff," Malla said.

The Association has also demanded implementation of one rule for all government employees.

