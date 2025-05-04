Latur, May 4 (PTI) A cashier on the run for the past 18 months in connection with a Rs 8 crore embezzlement scam at a multi-purpose cooperative credit society in Latur has been arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of Police, an official said on Sunday.

Somnath Pandit was apprehended on Friday night from Dharashiv district. He was produced before the Latur court on Saturday, which remanded him to police custody till May 7.

According to police, a case was registered in February 2024 regarding the alleged misappropriation of Rs 8,18,89,750 from Maheshwari Bahuuddeshiya Sahakari Patsanstha.

The complaint stated that the branch manager and the cashier were involved in siphoning off the funds. Police booked the credit society president, secretary, branch manager, and cashier Somnath Pandit.

An EOW team received a tip-off that Pandit would be visiting his brother's shop in Dhoki area. Acting swiftly, a police team nabbed him at around 10 pm on Friday.

