Thane, Apr 26 (PTI) A police sub-inspector has been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 to facilitate bail for a man in a drugs case in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested Ramnath Tandalkar (56), a sub-inspector posted at Naya Nagar police station, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate, inspector Vijay Kawle said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 26, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

He said the accused cop allegedly demanded Rs 70,000 from the brother of a man arrested for peddling mephedrone to facilitate bail and provide a favourable statement in court.

Following negotiations, Tandalkar brought down the demand to Rs 50,000. The complainant, however, approached the ACB, the official said.

Also Read | Meet Adibah Anam, Rickshaw Driver's Daughter Who Is Set To Become First Muslim Woman IAS Officer From Maharashtra.

Kawle said ACB officers laid a trap on Friday and caught Tandalkar red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000 in bribe money from the complainant.

An FIR has been registered against the officer under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and a probe is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)