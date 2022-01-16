Panaji (Goa) [India], January 16 (ANI): A constable and an India Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel died after being allegedly hit by a speeding car at Seraulim Nakabandi point in the Colva police station area in South Goa on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, said the Goa police.

The deceased police personnel have been identified as Shailesh Gaonkar (30), a Police Constable and Vishwas Deykar (32), an IRB personnel. While the accused had been identified as Craig Rodrigues and is detained by the police, added the police.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Completes 1 Year, Over 156.76 Crore Doses Administered So Far.

According to the police, the police personnel sustained grievous injuries and while being shifted to Hospital they both expired.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | India Reports 2,71,202 New COVID-19 Cases, 314 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)