Beed, Sep 24 (PTI) Two persons were held in Beed in Maharashtra on Friday morning for allegedly stealing a car from Pune after police managed to access the GPS location of the vehicle, an official said.

The car was recovered within 12 hours, an official from Kej police station said.

The cable service car was stolen on Thursday night from Nigdi in Pune, he said.

