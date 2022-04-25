Noida, Apr 25 (PTI) The police on Monday launched a probe into the fire incident at Gautam Buddh Nagar chief medical officer's office here on April 22 in which several documents, including birth and death registration certificates, were destroyed, officials said.

The first information report (FIR) into the incident was lodged at the Sector 39 police station, three days after the fire broke out at the CMO's office, on the complaint of Fire Station Officer (Noida Phase I) Sanjeev Kumar Singh, they said.

According to the FIR, the blaze had started from the office of the registrar, birth and death certificates, around 2.26 PM and the first fire tender was rushed to the spot around 2.27 PM after which the flames were brought under control in some time.

Officials of the CMO office and related branches were present at the site but some documents, computers, furniture was destroyed in the fire. A large portion of the premises was saved by the firefighters, it stated.

"Since the fire broke out in a government office which had several important documents and records which got destroyed, the involvement of any individual or ill-intention cannot be ruled out," the FIR stated.

A police official, who confirmed the registration of the FIR, told PTI that an investigation in the case is underway.

