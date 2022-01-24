Patna, January 24 (PTI) The number of new COVID-19 cases in Bihar has dropped to under 2,000 with 1,821 of them reported on Monday, a bulletin issued by the state health department said.

The figure is 1182 less than that on Sunday, the bulletin said.

The toll due the disease in the state during the day was eight and the number of recoveries 4829, it said.

The total fatalities due to the pandemic is now 12193 and its caseload 8,13,342.

The total figure of active cases of COVID-19 in Bihar stood at 14,832 on Monday, while 78,6317 people have recuperated from the disease so far, it said.

In Patna there were 224 fresh infections on Monday, 200 less than Sunday, where the number of active cases now stands at 2924, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate in the state increased to 96.68 per cent on Monday, while it was 96.30 per cent on Sunday, it said.

Eight fresh casualties were reported from Patna, Gaya, East Champaran, Madhubani and Saharsha districts.

“All those who died on Sunday were already suffering from several serious complications. When their samples were tested they turned out to be COVID-19 positive”, said a senior official of the state health department.

The state has so far accounted for 67 confirmed case of the Omicron variant.

As far as active cases in other Bihar cities are concerned, the number of active cases is now 1111 in Samastipur, followed by 903 in Purnea, 711 in Madhepura, 626 in Muzaffarpur and 619 in Munger. Altogether 6.47 crore samples have been tested so far, including 1.05 lakh in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

