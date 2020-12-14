Raipur, Dec 14 (PTI) Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 count climbed to 2,58,635 on Monday after 1,615 more people were detected with the infection, while the number of patients who have recovered reached 2,36,588, an official said.

With 19 more deaths due to theviralinfection and co-morbidities, the statewide toll mounted to 3,116 , he said.

A total of 171 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 1,269 patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 18,931 activecases, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 211 newcases, taking its total count to 49,336, including 691 deaths.

Janjgir-Champa district witnessed 155 newcases, Durg 150, Bilaspur 133, Raigarh 116, Korba 106 and Balodabazar 103 among other districts, he said.

Of the latest fatalities, nine took place on Monday, seven on Sunday while three had taken place earlier but were added to the death toll now, he added.

Chhattisgarhs coronavirus figures are as follows: Positivecases2,58,635, newcases1,615, deaths 3,116, recovered 2,36,588, activecases18,931, people tested so far 30,23,152.

